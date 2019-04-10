A body found near a castle in Midlothian has been identified as that of a missing man.

Ross Taylor, 30, was reported missing on March 30 from the Mayfield area.

His body was found on April 5 in a wooded area close to Crichton Castle, near Pathhead.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Ross Taylor was reported missing on March 30 (Police Scotland/PA)

Chief Inspector Arron Clinkscales said: “Ross’s family has shown considerable bravery and dignity throughout this traumatic time and our thoughts are with them as they come to terms with their loss.

“I would like to thank those members of the public and media who assisted in our search and appeals for information, their support was essential and is very much appreciated.

“We are continuing to support Ross’s family and offer them assistance throughout this difficult time.”