Oprah Winfrey has said the documentary series she is working on with the Duke of Sussex will “normalise” mental illness.

Harry and Winfrey will be co-creators and executive producers of the project for Apple’s streaming service.

It will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, and talk show host Winfrey said she hoped it would remove the stigma surrounding the subject.

Oprah Winfrey has discussed her mental health documentary series with the Duke of Sussex (Ian West/PA)

Speaking on US TV programme The Daily Show on Wednesday, she said: “Me and Harry are going to normalise (mental illness) to the point where people are going to be like, ‘Hey, I’ve got a mental illness!’

“And that’s what you want — to call it out to the point that it’s no longer a taboo, that people recognise themselves immediately.”

Winfrey, 65, also spoke of the backlash against her discussion with the two men featured in documentary Leaving Neverland, which alleged the late King of Pop was a paedophile.

Winfrey said she believed the two accusers and that she had not received that much hate since “I did the puppy episode with Ellen”, in which US TV personality Ellen DeGeneres came out as gay.

Winfrey added: “But when I saw that documentary, I realised that a lot of people are going to be triggered by watching it, and a lot of people will not understand what the pattern is.

“People call it molestation, but there is a big seducing that goes on and that was important enough for me to take the hateration for.”