The Scottish Parliament will not be recalled after EU leaders agreed to a second extension to the Brexit process, Holyrood’s Presiding Officer has confirmed.

Ken Macintosh had warned MSPs that Parliament would be recalled from 1pm on Thursday if the UK was due to leave the EU without a deal on April 12.

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh (right) confirmed Parliament will not be recalled (PA)

The UK is now heading for Brexit on October 31 after the remaining 27 EU nations offered Prime Minister Theresa May a further six months to ratify or rethink her withdrawal deal.

Mr Macintosh said: “Following confirmation that the UK will not be leaving the EU on April 12, I have taken the decision that Parliament will not be recalled.

“Members have been made aware and Parliament is scheduled to meet again on April 23.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expressed relief at not “crashing out” of the EU on Friday.

She tweeted: “It is a relief that – thanks to the patience of the EU – we will not be crashing out tomorrow.

“But the UK must not waste this time – allowing people to decide if they still want to leave is now imperative. And Scotland’s interests must be protected.”