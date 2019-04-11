Make-up artist and Scottish YouTube star Jamie Genevieve has been served with what she describes as her “most fitting” award yet – a Tennent’s Golden Can.

The YouTuber, whose lifestyle and make-up videos have amassed more than 61 million views since 2013, visited the Tennent’s brewery in Glasgow to collect her prize for her contribution to Scottish culture.

The 25-year-old has more than 770,000 subscribers to her channel and will now join the likes of author Irvine Welsh, actor Martin Compston and rockers Biffy Clyro in the beer maker’s Golden Can hall of fame.

Jamie Genevieve with her Golden Can award (Paul Chappells/PA)

Speaking after collecting her award, Genevieve said: “I can’t believe it – I’ve been a long time Tennent’s drinker and out of all the awards I’ve been nominated for, this definitely feels the most fitting.

“My dad will be so proud.”

One of the country’s most innovative success stories of recent years, Genevieve has carved a hugely influential niche for herself as a self-styled entrepreneur.

Jamie at the Tennent’s brewery and museum in Glasgow (Paul Chappells/PA)

Tennent’s awards a Golden Can each year to the most-deserving Scots across the globe in film, TV, comedy, music, sport and all areas of Scottish culture.

Alan McGarrie, head of UK brand marketing at Tennent’s, said: “The Golden Can is all about identifying heroes in all aspects of Scottish culture, and as one of the most exciting new talents out there, Jamie has taken the world by storm.

“Working with 15 of the top beauty brands worldwide, she flies the flag for Scotland globally, well and truly earning her place in the Golden Can hall of fame.

“We can’t wait to see what else she achieves.”