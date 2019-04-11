Mariah Carey, who has had more number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart than any other artist, will receive the icon award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The Grammy-winning superstar will also perform at the May 1 event in Las Vegas, NBC and Dick Clark Productions said.

Carey has had 18 number one hits, including Vision Of Love, Hero, Honey and We Belong Together.

Her duet with Boyz II Men, One Sweet Day, spent 16 weeks at number one, making it the longest-running number one hit on the Hot 100 chart.

Luis Fonsi’s Despacito tied the feat in 2017.

Kelly Clarkson will host the Billboard Awards, and Panic At The Disco, Sam Smith and Normani will perform.

Cardi B is the leader with 21 nominations.