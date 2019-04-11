Religious statues which sit atop Notre Dame Cathedral have come down for the first time in more than a century as part of a restoration of the Paris church’s towering spire.

The religious statue representing St Paul perched atop Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral descends to earth for the first time in over a century as part of a restoration
A statue representing St Paul is lifted by a crane (Francois Mori/AP)

A 100-metre high crane lowered the copper statues representing the 12 apostles and four evangelists on to a truck.

The religious statue representing St Andrew perched atop Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral descends to earth for the first time in over a century as part of a restoration
A worker helps remove the statue representing St Andrew (Francois Mori/AP)

The operation gave the public a ground-level look at the statues for the first time.

The head of a religious statue representing St Thomas atop Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral is loaded in a box prior to descending to earth for the first time in over a century as part of a restoration
The head of the statue representing St Thomas is loaded into a box (Francois Mori/AP)

The figures’ regular posts look over the French capital from Notre Dame’s 96-metre high peak.

The religious statue representing St Andrew perched atop Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral descends to earth for the first time in over a century as part of a restoration
St Andrew’s statue soars above the French capital (Francois Mori/AP)

The three-metre tall statues are being sent to south-western France.

A worker looks on as the religious statue representing St Andrew perched atop Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral descends to earth for the first time in over a century as part of a restoration
A workman accompanies the statue of St Andrew as it descends to earth (Francois Mori/AP)

It is part of a renovation project on the cathedral spire and its 250 tons (226 tonnes) of lead.

The religious statue representing St Andrew perched atop Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral descends to earth for the first time in over a century as part of a restoration
The statues were lowered from a dizzying height (Francois Mori/AP)

The project will cost six million euro (£5 million).

A worker secures the religious statue representing St Thomas perched atop Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral as it descends to earth for the first time in over a century as part of a restoration
The statues will be restored (Francois Mori/AP)