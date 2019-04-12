A baby boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked by a dog.

Police were called to an address in Hawick in the Scottish Borders at 4.35pm on Thursday.

The boy was taken to Borders General Hospital before being transferred by air ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow.

A police spokesman said: “About 4.35pm on Thursday April 11 2019, emergency services were called to an address in Hawick after a report of a baby being attacked by a dog.

“A baby boy has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“Officers remain in attendance and inquiries are ongoing.”

The infant is being treated at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said they were called out at 4.28pm on Thursday.

He added: “We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported a child patient to Borders General Hospital.

“Our trauma team then airlifted the child to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow.”

Hawick councillor Davie Paterson said on Friday that he believes the child is only weeks old and it “could be a matter of life and death”.

He said: “It’s an absolute tragedy and it’s going to hit the town hard.

“I don’t know the full circumstances of what happened but from what I’m hearing the child could be scarred for life.

“I was told about it with the council yesterday and I was absolutely horrified.”