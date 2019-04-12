The sister of Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg is to stand as a candidate for Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party in the forthcoming European elections.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg was introduced by the former Ukip leader at the party’s campaign launch at a factory in Coventry.

Addressing cheering supporters, Ms Rees-Mogg said it was not a decision she had taken lightly after years loyally supporting the Tories.

“I joined the Conservative Party in 1984 and this is not a decision I have made lightly – to leave a party for which I have fought at every election since 1987, from Maggie Thatcher through to Theresa May.

“I know which one I’d rather have representing us now.”

Nigel Farage and Annunziata Rees-Mogg at the launch of the Brexit Party’s European election campaign (Joe Giddens/PA)

She added: “The point at which our Prime Minister will not listen, not only to her membership, but will not listen to the people of her country… I can’t sit by and let her do it.

“We’ve got to rescue our democracy, we have got to show that the people of this country have a say in how we are run.

“That the politicians are not our masters – they are to do our bidding.”