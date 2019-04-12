Students have joined protests as part of an international youth campaign demanding action on climate change.

Organisers behind the Youth Strike 4 Climate movement said “sizeable events” would take place in major towns and cities including London, Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester and Brighton.

Demonstrators are taking to the streets for the third mass protest in as many months.

A protesting student holds up a placard (John Stillwell/PA)

Hundreds of students marched past Downing Street where they chanted “Theresa May, hear us say, climate change is here to stay”.

The march began at Parliament Square where organisers led chants, including “We want, we want, justice” in the style of Queen song We Will Rock You.

As cars were parked on the road to wait for the march to pass through the students chanted “engines off”.

Groups were distributing leaflets and newspapers in Parliament Square where between 400 and 800 people had gathered before 11.30am.

Students march through London as they take part in a strike over the climate crisis (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Families were among the crowd, and Beth McLaughlin, 38, a psychologist from London, brought her children to the event so they could learn about how individuals create change.

Her son has been on all the Fridays for the Future school strikes so far, she said, adding: “I’d rather that they didn’t have to miss school, but it makes more of a point and is more likely to effect change.

“Climate change is the most important issue there is, it makes all the other issues irrelevant really.”

Organiser for Socialist Students Theo Sharieff, 23, from Birmingham, said to “fight climate change we need socialist change”.

He added: “We’re Marxists and we’re Trotskyists, we believe that the Russian revolution in 1917 was an example of the working class taking democratic control of wealth and resources.”

Sixth-former Nova Levy-Rapoport, 17, an organiser for the UK Student Climate Network, said: “There is so little time that we have left before we enter such a volatile future and if I was not here today it would be a literal betrayal to myself, my family, my friends and my future.”

Protests and mass walkouts from lessons and lectures earlier this year have seen police intervening as roads came to a standstill, activists scaled traffic lights and statues, and some sat in front of double-decker buses.

Those going on strike said they are demanding that the Government declares a state of climate emergency, and reforms the curriculum “to address climate change as an educational priority”.

Students joined the protest organised by Youth Strike 4 Climate (John Stillwell/PA)

They are also campaigning for the voices of young people to be considered when it comes to policy-making and for the voting age to be lowered to 16.

The strikes come in the wake of a UN report which warned that limiting global temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, beyond which climate impacts become increasingly severe, requires unprecedented action.

Protests in Piccadilly Circus (John Stillwell/PA)

That includes cutting global carbon dioxide emissions by almost half within 12 years.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove has previously spoken of his support for the strikes, saying: “Collective action of the kind you’re championing can make a difference, and a profound one.”