Seven people have been taken to hospital following reports of a suspected gas leak at a park.

Emergency services were called to Saughton Park in Edinburgh shortly before 12.30pm on Friday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent various resources to the scene in the west of the city, including a special operations team.

Seven patients were taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

Gas engineers have disconnected two central heating units in a building within the grounds.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) dispatched one engine to the scene.

An SFRS spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 12.23pm on Friday to reports of a suspected gas leak at a public garden in Saughton Park, Edinburgh.

“Seven people have been taken to hospital as a precaution by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We received a call to attend an incident at Saughton Park in Edinburgh.

“We dispatched our special operations team, one ambulance, a patient transport service resource and a manager to the scene.

“We transported seven patients to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

Dan Brown, spokesman for gas distribution company SGN, said: “We were called to Saughton Park, off Balgreen Road, earlier today to support the emergency services following reports of a gas leak.

“Our engineers disconnected two central heating appliances within a building on the grounds, and carried out safety checks in the surrounding area before leaving the site.”