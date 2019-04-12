Five people are to appear in court over a brawl in Glasgow after an Old Firm game that left three men in hospital.

The men were seriously injured in the city centre on March 31, with one of the cases being treated as attempted murder.

Police Scotland said on Friday four men aged 27, 25, 23 and 20 and a 24-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance in Blackfriars Street.

The violence in the Merchant City area followed Celtic’s 2-1 win over Rangers at Celtic Park.

The five people charged are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.