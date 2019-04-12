A shooting killed one person and wounded three others near the funeral procession route for killed rapper Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles.

Officer Drake Madison said there is no indication the shooting on Thursday evening was connected to the procession.

The gunfire happened at around 6.25pm local time a few streets away from a section of the 25-mile procession route, police said.

In the midst of this procession we have a multi-4 Shooting at 103 St and Main St. Victims are 3 Male Blacks and 1 Female Black – ages from 30-50 years old. Tragically one is deceased. Suspects in gray Hyundai fired on the victims. We must stop this senseless violence. — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) April 12, 2019

The procession drew large crowds of people who lingered well into the night.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the shooting occurred after the procession passed through the area.

South Los Angeles has seen an increase in shootings.

