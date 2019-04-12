Sudan’s defence minister has announced he is stepping down as transitional leader a day after ousting the country’s autocratic president.

In a TV address, General Awad Ibn Ouf also announced his successor, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, general inspector of the armed forces, as head of the transitional council.

Mr Ibn Ouf said: “I, the head of the military council, announce I am giving up the post,” adding he took the decision to preserve the unity of the armed forces.

General Awad Ibn Ouf announced he is stepping down (Fethi Belaid/AP)

Tens of thousands of Sudanese protesters have been rallying in front of the military headquarters in Khartoum against the military takeover of power after the ousting of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir on Thursday.