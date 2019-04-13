A 13-year-old boy has died after being found unconscious in a park in South Wales on Friday, Gwent Police said.

The force said the boy was found at about 7.20pm in Ystrad Mynach Park, Caerphilly Road, Ystrad Mynach.

He was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he was pronounced dead.

At around 7.20pm on Fri 12th April, emergency services responded to reports that a 13 yr old boy had been found unconscious in #YstradMynach Park. He was taken to University Hospital Cardiff where sadly he was pronounced deceased. Read more here…https://t.co/b8r2n0km2L pic.twitter.com/FD102n3uoT — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) April 13, 2019

Gwent Police said an investigation is under way and that it is treating the boy’s death as unexplained.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Payne, who is leading the investigation, said: “At this time enquiries are ongoing and the investigation into this young boy’s death are still in the early stages.

“Specialists are working to determine the exact cause of death and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who can assist with our investigation. If you have information that could help, please call us on 101 quoting log 523 12/4/19 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, you can send a direct message with information via our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.”