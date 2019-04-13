A 10-year-old boy has died after being attacked by a dog at a caravan park.

Police say a 28-year-old woman is now in police custody in relation to the attack at the Tencreek Holiday Park in Looe, Cornwall, at about 5am on Saturday.

The boy, who has not been named, was found dead by police at the scene following the attack by the dog, described as a “bulldog-type breed”.

Devon and Cornwall Police launched a search for the woman dog owner and her pet following the incident, eventually arresting her in Saltash in south-east Cornwall just after 8am on Saturday.

The woman is being held in custody on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control and manslaughter.

The dog was also found and has been transferred to kennels.

Henry Joce, a spokesman for Tencreek Holiday Park, said the boy had been staying in the same static caravan as the dog.

He said: “It is with profound sadness that Tencreek Holiday Park management can confirm that emergency services were called to an incident in a static caravan just before 5am on Saturday April 13.

Police have arrested a woman and seized a dog following the death of a 10-year-old boy at a caravan park in Looe, in the early hours of this morning (13 April). https://t.co/eggwy1oH2W pic.twitter.com/mKARFNnBRC — DevonCornwall Police (@DC_Police) April 13, 2019

“Tragically, a 10-year-old child was pronounced deceased at the scene after being attacked by a dog present in the same caravan.

“Clearly our thoughts are very much with the family involved – they have our deepest sympathies.

“Tencreek Holiday Park staff are to be commended in the way they have dealt with a very distressing incident.

“Tencreek Holiday Park management continues to help police with their inquiries.

“The park will remain open offering normal service.

“Whilst the investigation is under way, no further statements will be made.”