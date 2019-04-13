Sinn Fein has confirmed that its current MEP in Northern Ireland will run again for her seat.

Elections to the European Parliament are going ahead in May despite the United Kingdom’s imminent exit from the European Union.

Martina Anderson, who has been one of Northern Ireland’s three MEPs since 2012, said she is honoured to be selected by her party to run to defend her seat.

"I have been proud to be the head of a Sinn Féin EU Team of dedicated MEPs and activists in defending the interests of the people of Ireland."

She described the poll as an opportunity to send a message to Brussels, London and Dublin that the people of Ireland “will not be left behind”.

“We are facing into an election the British government didn’t want to happen,” she told the Sinn Fein selection convention at the Balmoral Hotel in Belfast.

“The DUP didn’t want EU elections either. Their Brexit involves stripping people of their rights including the right to vote.

“Not only do they refuse rights that everyone else in Britain and Ireland enjoy, they also want to remove EU rights too.

Martina Anderson just got nominated to stand again for Sinn Féin in the upcoming European Election. No better activist to do it. The right person, in the right place, at the right time to represent Irish interests in the continuing Brexit chaos. pic.twitter.com/HmpCByjhB9 — Gerry Kelly (@GerryKellyMLA) April 13, 2019

“We have continually fought against Brexit and made sure the voice of the people of the north has been heard and the interests of the people of Ireland have taken centre stage.

“We have stood up for all our citizens from right across the community in full confidence challenging and confronting all that is wrong with the EU and supporting and advancing all that is right for Ireland.

“The Withdrawal Agreement and the backstop we have today is not perfect but it is contains the bare minimum protections that we require.

“But without our work there would be no backstop.

“This election offers an opportunity to send a message to Brussels, London and Dublin that we will not be left behind again.”