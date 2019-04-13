Vacuum cleaners were stolen and a stained window was smashed during the ransacking of a church.

Police are investigating the incident which took place at a church in Newtownhamilton, Co Armagh.

Constable Tim Coombs said they believe the break-in happened some time between 8.30pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

“The church was ransacked and a number of vacuum cleaners were taken,” he said.

“A stained glass window was also smashed during the incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or anyone who may have seen someone walking near the church carrying tools or the stolen vacuum cleaners, to contact police in Newtownahamilton on 101 quoting reference number 306 of 13/04/19.”