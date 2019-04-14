A woman who was arrested after a nine-year-old boy was killed by a dog at a holiday park has been released under investigation.

The 28-year-old woman, who has not been named, was detained on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control and manslaughter following the incident at Tencreek Holiday Park in Looe, Cornwall, on Saturday.

On Sunday, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed she was no longer being held in custody, and her “bulldog-type breed” pet remained in kennels while officers continued their investigations.

Police also confirmed the boy, who has not been named, and his family were guests at the caravan park from the Plymouth area.

Police have arrested a woman and seized a dog following the death of a 10-year-old boy at a caravan park in Looe, in the early hours of this morning (13 April). https://t.co/eggwy1oH2W pic.twitter.com/mKARFNnBRC — DevonCornwall Police (@DC_Police) April 13, 2019

He was found dead by police inside a static caravan following the attack around 5am.

Detectives launched a search for the owner of the dog after they left the site, and eventually arrested her near Plymouth around three hours later.

Tencreek Holiday Park spokesman Henry Joce said: “It is with profound sadness that Tencreek Holiday Park management can confirm that emergency services were called to an incident in a static caravan just before 5am on Saturday April 13.

“Tragically, a nine-year-old child was pronounced deceased at the scene after being attacked by a dog present in the same caravan.

“Clearly our thoughts are very much with the family involved – they have our deepest sympathies.

“Tencreek Holiday Park staff are to be commended in the way they have dealt with a very distressing incident.

“Tencreek Holiday Park management continues to help police with their inquiries.

“The park will remain open offering normal service. Whilst the investigation is under way, no further statements will be made.”