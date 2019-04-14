A new ride at Legoland had to close on its opening day due to technical issues, leaving a queue of upset children.

The Windsor theme park’s Haunted House Monster Party ride sees guests met by Lego gargoyles and talking statues, before a vampire turns a banquet hall upside down.

Please visit our Facebook page for an important update about the Haunted House Monster Party: https://t.co/uroTKHnGtl pic.twitter.com/OetgZ5LdJw — LEGOLAND Windsor (@LEGOLANDWindsor) April 14, 2019

The new attraction opened at the Legoland Windsor Resort on Saturday, but closed shortly afterwards and remained closed on Sunday.

Lauren Melling, 30, said she travelled from Leigh-on-Sea in Essex with her two sons – four-year-old Teddy and seven-year-old Jayden – specifically for the new ride on Saturday and queued for two hours before being turned away.

Dental nurse Ms Melling said her children got drenched in the rain, and said: “Massive, massive queue. It was ridiculous.”

She said they were told the ride had broken down due to a “technical fault”, adding: “It wasn’t fun.”

She said the ride appeared to have only worked for an hour or so before breaking down.

“There was a lot of people moaning. There was loads of people that had gone there, clearly like us, for that ride.

“So yeah, people were really annoyed.”

Ms Melling added: “My child was crying. Teddy was crying. He was really upset about it.”

In a statement, Legoland said: “We’re experiencing technical issues with the Haunted House Monster Party, which means that we won’t be in a position to open the ride today (Sunday 14 April).

“We are working with the ride manufacturer to have the ride back in operation as soon as we can and we’ll keep you informed of any updates on our social channels.

“We apologise for any disappointment and hope you will enjoy the many other rides, shows and attractions across the resort.”