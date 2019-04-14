An 85-year-old woman with dementia has been injured after a man broke into her home and attacked her.

The “despicable” incident happened at a house on Hawthornhill Road, Dumbarton, in West Dunbartonshire, between 1.45am and 2.45am.

During the break-in, the victim sustained injuries to her face and head and was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as male, around 6ft, of slim build and was wearing dark clothing.

He made off on foot towards Castlehill Road.

It is unknown whether he stole anything.

Detective Constable Iain Allison, of Clydebank Police Office, said: “To break in and cause injuries to one of the most vulnerable members of our community in the middle of the night is an absolutely despicable act.

“The woman’s physical injuries will heal but this terrifying experience will no doubt stay with her.

“We will be doing everything in our power to find the person responsible. We are currently looking for any CCTV in the area and are making door-to-door inquiries.

“We would ask anyone who may have any information to get in touch with us. Did you hear anything through the night? Were you out last night and only returning home around these hours? Did you see anyone?

“Any small piece of information could lead us to find the man responsible.”