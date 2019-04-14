Hailstones the size of baseballs have been falling in Texas, with local residents describing the deluge as “devasatating”.

The adverse weather is part of a large storm that hit the southern US, and many in the area took to social media to share their experiences.

Twitter user @Jinga_saurus, from Helotes, told the Press Association the large baseball-sized hailstones were mixed with others the size of golf balls.

“I have a metal roof and there was the sound of gravel with intermittent pops of larger hail stones,” they said.

“The intensity increased and then loud pops that sounded like baseballs on the roof were interspersed.

“I looked outside and could see what looked like baseballs scattered on the lawn.”

(@Jinga_saurus/Twitter)

The local resident, who did not reveal their real name, said the size of the hail is “unusual” but not unprecedented, with similarly large hail falling during a storm in Texas three years ago.

“That hail storm was historic in the amount of property damage it did,” they said.

“This is the season for thunderstorms- they get pretty violent. Thunder that will rattle your whole house.”

Along with hail the storm caused a tornado of intensity EF-3 and winds of 140mph on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth.

According to the Storm Prediction Centre, the storm was expected to move east going into Sunday.