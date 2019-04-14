A prison officer had to be taken to hospital after having his throat cut by an inmate.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at HMP Nottingham, the Ministry of Justice said.

Prison Officers’ Association national chairman Mark Fairhurst said the officer received 17 stitches in his neck after being attacked with a razor.

The male officer has since been released from hospital.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said: “A prison officer received hospital treatment after an incident at HMP Nottingham this morning.

“We do not tolerate violence against our hardworking officers which is why we introduced the Assaults on Emergency Workers Act, which ensures perpetrators receive the maximum possible sentence.”

An inspection report published last year found levels of violence at the prison were “very high”, with 103 assaults on staff in the previous six months.

Over the same period, there had been 198 incidents where prisoners had climbed onto safety netting between landings.

“This level of disorder contributed to a tense atmosphere at the prison,” HM Inspectorate of Prisons said, adding that many violent incidents, including serious ones, were not investigated at all.

The prison needed to do “much more” to tackle the problem of drugs which was “inextricably linked” to violence, chief inspector of prisons Peter Clarke Clarke said in his report.

HMP Nottingham is a category B male prison which expanded in 2010 to hold 1,060 prisoners.