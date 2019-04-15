The latest on Brexit and Theresa May’s future as Prime Minister make headlines on Monday, while many front pages feature pictures of Masters winner Tiger Woods.

The Times leads with Mrs May’s Cabinet rivals saying she should stay in office until Brexit is sorted amid fears Brexiteers want her gone in June.

The Daily Telegraph leads with comments made by Chancellor Philip Hammond on Conservative colleagues Michael Gove and Boris Johnson after he claimed the pair formed an “unintended suicide pact” during the last Conservative leadership contest.

The Guardian leads on a new Government consultation about evictions, calling them a victory for tenant rights.

The Financial Times carries a report on some NHS trusts giving doctors their pension contributions in cash to circumvent tighter pension rules.

The Metro carries a plea from Iain Duncan Smith that Mrs May should resign before a “meltdown” at the European elections.

The i also leads on machinations within the Conservative Party.

While the Independent leads with a report claiming hundreds of children with special needs have been “forced out of school”.

The Daily Mirror carries a dispatch from Kabul where British troops are stationed.

The Daily Mail says that runaway bride Shamima Begum has been granted legal aid to fight the decision to strip her of British citizenship.

The Daily Express reports on the scale of weapons being seized at courtrooms across the country.

While the Daily Star reports that “millions” of Britons are due to call in sick after staying up late to watch Game Of Thrones.