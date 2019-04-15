A woman who spent time living on the streets and is now one of the most senior female firefighters in the UK has been appointed an ambassador for the Big Issue magazine.

Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, 36, became homeless at the age of 15 and sold the Big Issue as a teenager.

In an interview with the magazine, she said: “Life was brilliant until my dad got ill.

“He was given six months to live but ended up living for six years. He was an awesome man. Him and my mum absolutely idolised each other.

Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton applied to more than 30 fire services before she secured a job (Matt Smith/Big Issue/PA)

“After he died she suffered very badly with her mental health. Things were really difficult. We were completely poverty-stricken.

“It wasn’t long before I was sleeping rough. On and off, for two years I was either sleeping rough or vulnerably housed.

“We used to sleep in the doorway of a disused church until it was boarded up, I would sleep in subways.”

She said the Big Issue gave her an opportunity to earn money and have some dignity back.

Ok, this is tough but here goes. I was homeless for around 2 years when I was 15. I've spent years hiding it, but I've written about it because I want to tell others in that place that your start in life doesn’t determine where you end up, only where you start #theheatofthemoment pic.twitter.com/V5EffMxkEi — Dr Sab Cohen-Hatton 🔥🔬🚒 (@Sab_CohenHatton) March 13, 2019

“When you live that life, you feel invisible. You feel like a ghost in society. If someone in the street falls over, people rush over to help, but there you are on the street corner with no food in your belly, nowhere to live, no clean clothes and people walk past you like you are not there,” she said.

On her escape from the streets into a firefighting career, Ms Cohen-Hatton said: “I really wanted to join the fire service. Even when I was still homeless, this was what I was aspiring to.

“I applied to 30 different fire services across the country. I would have gone anywhere, but I got the job in South Wales and it was all up from there.

“I knew what rock bottom felt like. I knew what the worst possible day felt like and I certainly knew what vulnerability felt like. I saw it as an opportunity to rescue other people in a way that no one rescued me. That is something that I carry with me every single day when I go to work.”

Ms Cohen-Hatton has been a firefighter for 18 years and is currently deputy assistant commissioner of Surrey fire brigade.

‘At present, only five per cent of firefighters are women. The contrast is even more noticeable in leadership roles like mine.’ Firefighter @Sab_CohenHatton, author of Heat of the Moment, tells us how she rose the top of her astonishing career: https://t.co/NEhclq91LX pic.twitter.com/ZE3lzzqV9j — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) April 14, 2019

She studied psychology and has written a book on life-and-death decision-making called Heat Of The Moment.

The Big Issue, featuring Sabrina on the cover, is available to buy from April 15.