A 46-year-old man has been charged after a video showing an effigy of the Grenfell Tower being burned was posted online.

Paul Bussetti, from South Norwood, south-east London, is accused of two counts of sending or causing to be sent grossly offensive material via a public communications network.

A still from a video posted online of a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burnt at a bonfire party in south-east London

Scotland Yard said he will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday April 30.

Six men were arrested and a seventh interviewed under caution over the video, which sparked outrage when it was posted online in November.

A total of 72 people died as a result of the fire at the west London tower block on June 14 2017.