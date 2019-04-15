The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to make a four-day visit to Germany in May, Clarence House has announced.

The visit, on behalf of the British Government, will “demonstrate the depth and breadth of the UK–Germany bilateral relationship and its enduring importance to both countries”, Clarence House has said.

Charles’ household added: “The visit will highlight key themes in this relationship, as well as our shared history and cultural connections.”

The Prince and The Duchess will visit Berlin, Leipzig and Munich during the four-day tour. Their Royal Highnesses last visited Germany together in 2009. Find out more about #RoyalVisitGermany ⬇️ https://t.co/AvuGDbA2PF — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 15, 2019

The heir to the throne will meet Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the trip which is the latest in a string of visits, dubbed “Brexit diplomacy”, the royal family have made to Europe as the UK leaves the EU.

Charles and Camilla’s trip, from May 7-10, will see them visit the cities of Berlin, Leipzig and Munich.

The couple will begin their tour of Germany in the capital where the prince will meet the president and that evening Charles and his wife will be guests of honour at the Queen’s birthday party, an annual event hosted by the British Ambassador, Sir Sebastian Wood, at his residence.

The following day in Leipzig the prince and duchess will explore the city’s cultural heritage and learn about the role its people played in the “Peaceful Revolution” that helped bring about the reunification of Germany in 1989.

Charles and Camilla will spend the remaining days of their visit in Munich carrying out a series of engagements that reflect the themes of the tour.

The prince will focus on partnerships for green growth, sustainable organic produce and economic co-operation while the duchess will meet women who have suffered domestic abuse as part of her commitment to support victims of domestic violence in the UK and overseas.

Charles and Camilla go on a walkabout during a previous visit to Germany in 2009 (Chris Jackson/PA)

Markus Soeder, minister president of Bavaria, will host a dinner for the couple at the Munich Residenz, a former royal palace, attended by key figures from politics, business, culture, science and education.

Charles and Camilla will end their visit with a celebration of local produce at an organic farm, which was established to preserve traditional agriculture and crafts.

The prince has visited Germany more than 30 times, both publicly and privately, while the duchess made her first official visit to the country in 2009 with her husband.