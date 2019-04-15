Theresa May is taking a break from the turmoil of Westminster and the endless political machinations of Brexit with a walking holiday in North Wales.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister and her husband, Philip, began their vacation on Saturday after Parliament broke for the Easter recess.

They were seen the following day attending a Palm Sunday church service in Dolgellau – a popular base for exploring the mountains of Snowdonia – according to the North Wales Live website.

Snowdonia National Park where Theresa May is enjoying an Easter break (Andy Kelvin/PA)

Their break comes as Mrs May continues to try to plot a way to get her Brexit deal through Parliament, amid warnings her position will be under threat if voting in European elections goes ahead on May 23.

Two years ago, during a similar holiday in the area, the Prime Minster – a keen walker – made the fateful decision to call a general election.

The result saw her Commons majority wiped out leaving her dependent on the support of the DUP – a legacy she continues to struggle with today.

Asked by reporters at Westminster if she was considering another appeal to the country to end the Brexit deadlock, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman replied: “No.”