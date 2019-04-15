A “Miss Hitler” beauty contest entrant accused of being a neo-Nazi terrorist sent a “kill, kill, kill” text to her boyfriend after talking about gassing synagogues, a court heard.

Alice Cutter, who is accused of being a member of banned group National Action, was hearing from her partner Mark Jones how to make lethal chlorine gas from household chemicals in texts between them on June 22, 2016.

Replying, she said: “Oh my god, f*** f***, this could be done to synagogues.”

Writing in capitals, she then messaged Jones: “Yes, yes, yes. Kill, kill, kill.”

Alice Cutter outside court

Cutter, 22, and Jones, 24, both deny being members of the banned organisation.

The exchange came to light during evidence being given by Jones at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

Cutter, replying to Jones, said: “So potentially, this stuff could be bottled, corked and thrown through someone’s window to gas them to death?”

Her boyfriend replied: “Yes and no – it would work but you would need it on a much bigger scale to do any real damage.

“You’re better off mixing them and locking someone in a room.”

National Action was banned in December 2016, with the then home secretary Amber Rudd calling it a “vile, racist, homophobic and antisemitic group, which glorifies violence and stirs up hatred”.

Jones told jurors the conversation about chlorine gas had been sparked by the products Cutter had been using to “clean her bathroom”.

Prosecuting barrister Barnaby Jameson QC asked: “The conversation appears to have moved away from cleaning a bathroom.

“Or is it, Mr Jones, that you actually hate Jews and would wish them dead?”

Jones replied: “No, otherwise, I would have said that.”

Mark Jones is on trial at Birmingham Crown Court

He previously told the jury he was an “admirer” of Hitler and had a special wedding gift edition of the Nazi leader’s autobiography Mein Kampf.

The jury have also heard his girlfriend, Cutter, had entered a “Miss Hitler” contest under the name “Buchenwald Princess”.

Her name referenced the infamous Nazi concentration camp where tens of thousands, many of them Jews, met their deaths during the Second World War.

Giving evidence from the witness box, Jones rated himself as “probably a seven”, on a hypothetical chart of how fanatical a National Socialist supporter he was – with Hitler at 10.

Jones also said he posed for a photo with another man, both giving a Nazi-type salute, and with the National Action flag unfurled, while inside the execution room at Buchenwald concentration camp.

The other man in the photograph was group co-founder Alex Davies, Jones told the jury.

Asked why he was making that salute in a concentration camp, Jones replied: “Because it is a controversial statement.”

Jones also explained he had taken a photo in the room housing the ovens where Buchenwald’s dead victims were burned, as it was “just somewhere to take a selfie”.

The jury has heard Alice Cutter had entered a 'Miss Hitler' contest

He added there was “no particular reason” he chose the location.

Mr Jameson then asked: “Mr Jones, you’re a Remainer, a vegan, you follow some tenets of Hinduism – what are you doing in the crematorium at Buchenwald, with Alex Davies?”

Jones replied: “We stopped off to look around.”

The defendant told jurors that a photo showing a man with his face inside the oven was Mr Davies.

The Crown’s barrister then asked Jones: “I suggest to you the oven in which Alex Davies has his head is where victims of Nazi genocide, their bodies would have been burned, do we agree about that?

“And they would have been burned, without putting too fine a point on it, into ash.”

Jones replied: “Well they wouldn’t have been burned into anything else.”

He described that trip to Germany in 2016 as a “holiday with a political motive”, revealing he was stopped at Leipzig airport for “explosives testing” by the German authorities before flying home.

Jones also described the chatroom name “Grandaddyterror”, which he used to chat on Telegram, as a “post-ironic” handle.

The jury heard from Mr Jameson that many of the other members of that chat group were now “admitted or convicted” National Action neo-Nazi terrorists.

On one occasion, an image of what was described in court as a “starving Jew” with the caption “Jew, why you no eat food?” was shared in the group chat.

Asked why he was a member of a group that shared such images, Jones replied: “Because it is relevant to our humour.”

Jones and Cutter, of Mulhalls Mill, Sowerby Bridge, near Halifax in West Yorkshire, are on trial alongside Garry Jack, 23, of Heathland Avenue, Birmingham, and 18-year-old Connor Scothern, of Bagnall Avenue, Nottingham, who both deny the same charge.

The trial continues.