The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have thanked royal fans for “making a real difference” by donating to charities in honour of their baby.

A post on their @SussexRoyal Instagram account said: “On behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much.”

Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their royal highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have a made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: Lunchbox Fund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa Little Village received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers Well Child can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe – from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.

The message added: “Their royal highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made!

“YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have a made a real difference.”

Harry and Meghan asked the public to donate to four children’s charities, instead of sending royal baby gifts.

The suggested charities are the Lunchbox Fund, Well Child, Baby2Baby and Little Village.

What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️

In an update on Monday, the royal account revealed that Lunchbox can now provide 100,000 additional hot nutritious meals to children in need across South Africa.

Little Village, a clothes, toys and equipment bank for young children, has received donations from around the world and had a surge in volunteer applications.

Well Child, which helps seriously ill children to be cared for at home, can now provide more than 300 additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child nurse thanks to the donations.

Baby2Baby, which helps children and parents in need in Meghan’s home city of Los Angeles, has received more than 5,000 products including cots, books, backpacks and nappies, along with money.

Harry and Meghan’s request followed a viral global baby shower campaign started by Twitter user @freepeeper, urging well-wishers to donate to the charities Mayhew, the Campaign for Female Education (Camfed), and WellChild.

The Sussexes’ baby is due this month and will be seventh in line to the throne.