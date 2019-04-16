The tragic blaze that tore through Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral appears across Tuesday’s front pages.

The Guardian says thousands of Parisians watched on in horror as the 850-year-old Gothic masterpiece went up in flames on Monday.

The Guardian says thousands of Parisians watched on in horror as the 850-year-old Gothic masterpiece went up in flames on Monday.

The Guardian front page, Tuesday 16 April 2019: Inferno devastates Notre Dame

The building was left in ruins by the blaze, which broke out in an attic during restoration work, The Sun reports.

The building was left in ruins by the blaze, which broke out in an attic during restoration work, The Sun reports.

Tomorrow's front page: Massive fire rips through #NotreDame cathedral reducing the Paris landmark to ruins

The spire, which can be seen consumed by flames on the front of the Daily Mail, collapsed.

The Daily Telegraph says some 400 firefighters battled to bring the fire under control.

The Daily Telegraph says some 400 firefighters battled to bring the fire under control.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Paris weeps for its beloved lady'

At one point the inferno threatened to collapse the whole building, which had been the subject of fire warnings by experts, The Times reports.

At one point the inferno threatened to collapse the whole building, which had been the subject of fire warnings by experts, The Times reports.

The Times 16/4/2019 Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019 afternoon, potentially involving renovation works.

French president Emmanuel Macron rushed to the scene, the Metro reports.

He said the landmark has suffered “colossal damages”, the i reports.

