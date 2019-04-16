The world’s largest commercial passenger aircraft will begin regular services between Glasgow and Dubai on Tuesday.

Glasgow Airport has spent more than £8 million upgrading its infrastructure to welcome the A380, including the introduction of Scotland’s only triple airbridge.

✈ Planning to watch the A380 make Scottish aviation history at Glasgow Airport? Check out all the information you'll need over on our website https://t.co/cehaR5J2ck #HelloA380 #GLA380 pic.twitter.com/KaIYSdFeHX — Glasgow Airport (@GLA_Airport) April 15, 2019

The superjumbo visited Glasgow in 2014 to mark 10 years of flights from the city by the Emirates airline.

With a wing span of nearly 80 metres, the A380 can carry almost 500 passengers.

Airport managing director Mark Johnston has described the decision by Emirates to introduce the aircraft as a “huge milestone” for Glasgow Airport and a first for the Scottish aviation industry.