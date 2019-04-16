The Notre Dame housed priceless artefacts and objects of huge cultural and historical significance before the devastating fire.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo confirmed several of the most sacred had been saved, while culture minister Franck Riester said a others were being held under lock and key at the city hall.

Here are some of the famous objects and artworks associated with Notre Dame:

Merci aux @PompiersParis, aux policiers et aux agents municipaux qui ont réalisé ce soir une formidable chaîne humaine pour sauver les œuvres de #NotreDame. La couronne d'épines, la tunique de Saint Louis et plusieurs autres œuvres majeures sont à présent en lieu sûr. pic.twitter.com/cbrGWCbL2N — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 15, 2019

Les agents du @MinistereCC, épaulés par les équipes de l’archevêché, les @PompiersParis et les forces de sécurité, évacuent les œuvres se trouvant à l’intérieur de la cathédrale. Elles sont progressivement mises en sécurité. #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/iINHyUqJME — Franck Riester (@franckriester) April 15, 2019

– Crown of Thorns

Purported to be a relic of the wreath of thorns placed on the head of Jesus Christ at his crucifixion, the hallowed object was stored in the cathedral’s treasury.

French King Louis IX brought the relic, which is contained in an elaborate gold case, to Paris in 1238.

Ms Hidalgo said the Crown of Thorns had been taken into safekeeping.

– Tunic of Saint Louis

The simple garment, said to have been worn by Louis IX as he brought the Crown of Thorns to Paris, was also kept at the cathedral.

Ms Hidalgo said it had been saved.

The North Rose stained glass window at Notre Dame cathedral (PA file)

– Rose Windows

Among the most famous architectural features of the Gothic masterpiece, the stained glass rose windows are treasured artworks in their own right.

The three rose windows, which date back to the 13th century, adorn the north, south and west facades.

There were hopes the windows had escaped being destroyed by the fire after firefighters stopped its spread.

Depuis le ventre de l’orgue pic.twitter.com/8OrK5amNHU — Cathédrale NotreDame (@notredameparis) February 12, 2019

– Great Organ

With nearly 8,000 pipes, some dating back to the 1700s, Notre Dame’s master organ is one of the largest in the world.

The monumental instrument, the largest in France, was fully restored in 2013 with each pipe cleaned.

Il est 11h. Le grand bourdon Emmanuel sonne pour commémorer, comme tous les ans depuis le 11 novembre 2018, la fin de la Première Guerre Mondiale et rendre hommage à toutes les victimes de ce conflit. pic.twitter.com/fyJfqua0Ey — Cathédrale NotreDame (@notredameparis) November 11, 2018

– Bells

Housed in the two western towers, Notre Dame’s bells have rung out at key moments in France’s history.

Emmanuel, the largest bell, was lifted into the south tower in 1685 and weighs over 23 tonnes.

Victor Hugo’s Hunchback of Notre Dame, Quasimodo, was the cathedral’s bell-ringer.

The fire was prevented from spreading to the bell towers.