More than 100 people have been arrested in London as police deal with ongoing climate change protests, Scotland Yard said.

The number of people held over the Extinction Rebellion demonstrations surged overnight after a police order restricted the protesters to a site at Marble Arch.

Following disruption in the heart of the capital on Monday, groups lingered on Waterloo Bridge and Parliament Square into the early hours of Tuesday.

Demonstrators on Waterloo Bridge (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Transport for London warned that some roads in Westminster and the West End remained blocked as the rush hour approached.

Police said that as of 6am there had been 113 arrests in total in connection with the demonstrations.

The majority of the arrests were for breaching the order instructing protesters to stay only at Marble Arch.

Five of those arrested – three men and two women – were held on suspicion of criminal damage after protesters vandalised Shell’s headquarters on Monday.

Extinction Rebellion said it aimed to cause more than £6,000 of damage so they could be tried by a jury in Crown Court.

The campaign group said that “over 100 brave rebels” had been arrested, some willingly.

The group tweeted: “Day 1 of #InternationalRebellion saw actions in 33 countries, 52 willing arrests in London occupations of #MarbleArch #OxfordCircus #ParliamentSquare #WaterlooBridge #PicadillyCircus, overnight some occupations evicted. Day 2 starting, come and #RebelforLife”