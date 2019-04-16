Another cash machine has been ripped from the wall of a shop.

A digger was used in the early-morning attack in Market Square in Bushmills, Co Antrim.

A number of ATMs have been stolen in Northern Ireland and the Republic this year.

Market Square is closed and detectives are investigating.

Police have a specialist team investigating the series of nine thefts.

Detectives appeal for info following theft of ATM in Market Sq, Bushmills in early hours of this morning. Phone 101 quoting ref 106 16/04/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. It is envisaged Market Sq will remain closed for some time. Motorists should seek alternative routes. — PSNI CC&G District (@PSNICCGDistrict) April 16, 2019

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts represents small businesses.

He said: “This is a shameless attack on a rural town which was preparing for a busy Easter weekend of visitors and tourists.

“The loss of this ATM means that the local community and tourists will be restricted in accessing cash.”

He said every ATM robbery brought rural Northern Ireland closer to being a cash-free zone.

Many Retail NI members are considering removing their ATMs for fear of their shops being smashed up.

He said Retail NI will be meeting the Policing Board on Thursday to discuss the police response and what more can be done.