A woman was forced to hide as three men ransacked her home in a “terrifying” break-in.

The incident took place at around 4am on Tuesday when the robbers broke in to the house in Falkirk as she slept upstairs.

After hearing the men’s voices downstairs, she hid before they entered the bedroom and stole items including a watch worth a four-figure-sum.

The men fled the property on Slamanna Road after they spotted the woman, who was unharmed during the incident.

They are described as being white with slim builds, between 5ft 8in and 6ft tall and wearing lightweight puffa jackets, coloured tracksuit bottoms, with trainers and gloves.

Two of the men were also said to have been wearing baseball caps.

Detective Constable Fraser Gordon said: “This was an extremely terrifying incident for the woman who was within the property at the time.

“I want to reassure the local community that a robust investigation is currently underway.

“As part of this, I’m urging anyone who may have been in the Slamannan Road, Prospecthill Road and Princes Park areas around this time, or any residents with private CCTV, to contact us.

“Likewise, anyone with information or concerns can speak to a uniform officer in the area as there will be an increase in high visibility patrols.

“Homeowners are urged to remain vigilant and ensure that their properties are kept secure.”