Two Saudi sisters are pleading for help from the former Soviet republic of Georgia after fleeing their country.

Using a newly created Twitter account called “GeorgiaSisters”, they identified themselves as Maha al-Subaie, 28, and Wafa al-Subaie, 25.

In a video posted on Twitter, Maha said: “We want your protection. We want a country that welcomes us and protects our rights.”

My father and brothers arrived in Georgia and they are looking for us.We fled oppression from our family because the laws in Saudi Arabia is too week to protect us we are seeking the UNHCR protection In order to be taken to a safe country Please help us to survive @Refugees pic.twitter.com/XJwStSGBIl — georgia sisters (@GeorgiaSisters) April 17, 2019

The sisters claim they will be killed if they are forced to return to Saudi Arabia.

They say their father and brothers arrived in Georgia looking for them.

It is the latest case of runaways from the ultra-conservative kingdom posting appeals on social media.

In January, an 18-year-old Saudi woman was granted asylum in Canada after using Twitter to garner worldwide attention from a hotel room in Bangkok.