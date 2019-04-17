US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to address members of the Irish parliament amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty.

The senior Democrat will make a speech in the Dail chamber in Leinster House on Wednesday afternoon as part of the parliament’s centenary commemorations.

TDs, senators and former politicians will be in attendance.

The visit of Speaker Pelosi is a good opportunity to further deepen US-Ireland relations. #US #Ireland pic.twitter.com/Tpeo1XUXZO — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 16, 2019

Ms Pelosi is part of a delegation of high-ranking US politicians on a two-day fact-finding mission to the country.

The congressional group includes several members of the Friends of Ireland caucus, including congressman Richie Neal.

On Tuesday, Ms Pelosi met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the country’s foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney on the first day of her visit.

Thank you to @SpeakerPelosi @RepRichardNeal @RepBrendanBoyle and all the US delegation for coming to visit Ireland at this important time. Your friendship and ongoing support is so valued and appreciated. #Brexit 🇮🇪🇺🇸. pic.twitter.com/aTBsvnkqIp — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) April 16, 2019

Speaking in Dublin, Ms Pelosi warned the UK not to undermine the Good Friday Agreement when it leaves the EU.

She said the UK had made the decision to leave the bloc and it should not think “for one minute that there’s any comfort for them in the fact that if they leave the EU that they would quickly have a US-UK trade agreement”.

“That’s just not on the cards, if there’s any harm done to the Good Friday accords,” she said. “Don’t even think about that.”

Ms Pelosi is the third most powerful politician in the US.

The US politicians will also meet President Michael D Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain and attend a dinner, hosted by Mr Varadkar, at Dublin Castle, on the final day of their trip to the Republic.

The delegation will visit Northern Ireland on Thursday.