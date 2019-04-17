A “Miss Hitler” beauty contest entrant accused of being a neo-Nazi terrorist discussed with her boyfriend becoming a “martyr”, a court heard.

Alice Cutter, 22, who is accused of being a member of banned group National Action, was texting partner Mark Jones the day after Valentine’s Day, 2017.

Jones, 24, is also accused of the same charge along with two others, Garry Jack and Connor Scothern.

All four, currently on trial at Birmingham Crown Court, deny any wrong-doing.

Mark Jones (West Midlands Police/PA)

On Wednesday, during Jones’ evidence in the witness box, the court heard of an exchange which picked up the thread of a conversation the pair had been having on February 14.

In texts sent the following day, Cutter told Jones: “Can’t think of anybody better to attempt to carve out an existence with, even if the West is utterly f*****.”

Jones replied: “Ride the tiger. Don’t over think it, as their whole world view is self-defeating in the end.

“We’ll do well through it all.”

Cutter said: “I understand, it’s just I’m really not keen on becoming a martyr and leaving kids behind or having them suffer too.

“But they will suffer anyway, if we don’t do this.

“And I see being childless as a non-option.”

She added: “I fear what’s coming for all our sakes, but it’s no good thinking like this.”

Alice Cutter (West Midlands Police/PA)

On Tuesday, jurors were shown evidence of Cutter and Jones chatting on how to make lethal chlorine gas from household chemicals in a text message exchange on June 22, 2016.

Cutter, a waitress, said: “Oh my god, f*** f***, this could be done to synagogues.”

Writing in capitals, she told Jones: “Yes, yes, yes. Kill, kill, kill.”

Jones, a joiner from West Yorkshire but originally from London, said he was a regional organiser for National Action but dropped out of the group after it was banned by the Home Secretary in December 2016.

On Wednesday, self-avowed “National Socialist” Jones said: “My political views aren’t outlawed in this country, whether you like them – or not.”

He told the court he had left the BNP (British National Party) to join the then legal National Action group, in 2014.

In 2015, he was Skyping with Brandon Russell, the co-founder of American neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, jurors have heard.

When Russell told him his group was “very militant”, Jones replied: “Always good to learn new things.”

Connor Scothern (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Prosecuting barrister Barnaby Jameson QC asked if National Action had become Jones’ “driving force”.

Jones replied that being part of group, before the ban, was “an interest”, and that since it was proscribed “my life has taken a new direction”.

Asked if he “wanted a race war”, he replied: “No, not particularly.”

But after the ban, the court heard Jones was asking other people in which prisons the then jailed group co-member Matthew Hankinson and the group’s one-time leader Christopher Lythgoe were being held.

The two were then on remand, but later convicted and jailed for being post-ban members of the organisation, jurors were told.

Jones was also sent details of Daniel Bognuovic, another man later jailed for being a group member, and Jack Renshaw, who the court heard was convicted of delivering a hate speech in which he called Jews “parasites”.

Mr Jameson QC said: “Mr Jones, your life has changed, you’re a joiner, now living in Yorkshire at this time with Alice Cutter.

“Why are you asking about them?”

Jones replied: “I was concerned how they were doing in prison – some of these people I considered my friends.”

Mr Jameson asked: “This is all part of the National Action brotherhood, isn’t it?”

Jones replied: “No. I was concerned how people were doing in prison, as is my legal right to do so.”

Jones also referred to another convicted group member, Adam Thomas, as a “colossal moron”, when discussing remarks Thomas was making in a chatroom, after the ban.

Mr Jameson QC asked: “He (Thomas) was shooting his mouth off (about National Action), that’s why you hated him?”

Jones replied: “No, I despised Thomas even before he was sending those messages.”

Jones and Cutter, of Mulhalls Mill, Sowerby Bridge, near Halifax in West Yorkshire, Jack, 23, of Heathland Avenue, Birmingham, and 18-year-old Scothern, of Bagnall Avenue, Nottingham, deny the charge, and the trial continues.