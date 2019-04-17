A man has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Fife.

The attack happened at around 7.30pm on Monday April 1 in Fod Street, Dunfermline.

The male victim was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment and later released.

A 36-year-old has now been charged.

Detective Sergeant Kieran Marsh said: “Our thanks go to the local community for their support of our inquiries and response to appeals for information.

“Crime of violence are never acceptable and we will not tolerate this type of criminality in our local community.”

The man will appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday.