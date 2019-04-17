A man has been stabbed to death in north-east London, police said.

Police were called at 5.47pm on Wednesday and found the victim, thought to be in his 30s, with knife wounds in Matthias Road, Stoke Newington.

London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance also attended after the man was given CPR by police, but he died at the scene.

A crime scene remained in place into the evening (Yui/PA)

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police are working to inform his next of kin. At this early stage there have been no arrests.

“The homicide and major crime command will be informed.”

A crime scene remained in place into the evening as the police investigation continued.

A Section 60 Order which grants police extra stop-and-search powers was also authorised for the N16, N1 and E8 postcodes.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 ref CAD 5783/17Apr or tweet @MetCC.