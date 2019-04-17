BBC children’s TV star Mya-Lecia Naylor has died aged 16.

Naylor, who appeared in shows including Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, died on April 7 but the cause of death remains unclear.

She starred alongside Emily Atack, Fleur East and Tess Daly on CBBC show Almost Never.

The programme followed boyband The Wonderland and rival girl group Girls Here First as they competed on a fictional TV talent competition The Spotlight.

It is with the deepest sorrow we have to announce that on Sunday 7th April Mya-Lecia Naylor, very sadly, died. Mya-Lecia was hugely talented and a big part of A&J, we will miss her greatly. Our love and thoughts are with all her family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/YhnR7WJSPc — A&J Management (@aj_management) April 17, 2019

Naylor also appeared in the BBC show Absolutely Fabulous as Jane in 2004 and more recently performed as part of the band Angels N’ Bandits.

A statement from her representatives, A&J Management, described Naylor as “deeply talented” and said they would miss her “greatly”.

They said: “It is with the deepest sorrow we have to announce that on Sunday 7th April Mya-Lecia Naylor, very sadly, died.

“Mya-Lecia was hugely talented and a big part of A&J, we will miss her greatly.

“Our love and thoughts are with all her family and friends at this difficult time.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Atack paid tribute on social media.

She said: “So shocked and sad to hear about lovely Mya-Lecia Naylor. She was a beautiful and talented girl.

“A complete joy to be around on the set of Almost Never. Sending all my love to her family & friends. Rest in peace beautiful girl.”

Child actor Oakley Orchard, one member of The Wonderland in Almost Never, also paid tribute.

He wrote on his Instagram story: “Rest in peace to my little pink wafer. Absolutely devastated, will miss all the fun times we had together.”

A message posted to the programme’s Instagram account read: “Our thoughts are with Mya-Lecia’s family, friends and everyone that loved her at this very sad time. RIP Mya-Lecia.”

Alice Webb, director of BBC Children’s which includes CBBC, said news of Naylor’s death had left her team “distraught and so terribly sad”.

She said: “She has shone so brightly on our screens, both in Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, and it’s unthinkable that she won’t be part of our journey going forward.

“She was hugely popular with our audience, a very talented actress, dancer and singer, and a real role model for her young fans.”

A statement posted to the BBC’s website described Naylor as a “hugely talented actress, singer and dancer”.

It read: “We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia, who you will know from “Millie Inbetween” and “Almost Never” has, very sadly, died.

“Mya-Lecia was a much loved part of the BBC Children’s family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer.

“We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends.”