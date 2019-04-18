An inquest into the death of former Love Island star Sophie Gradon will be heard today.

The popular reality TV star was discovered by her boyfriend at her home in Ponteland, Northumberland, last June.

Fellow Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis was found dead last month, prompting calls from Health Secretary Matt Hancock for reality shows to do more for competitors once they have become famous.

Ms Gradon, 32, was a former Miss Great Britain and media personality – and her sudden death prompted a wave of grief.

Her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong, 25, went on to hang himself at his home three weeks later, an inquest in North Shields, North Tyneside, was told last month.

On that occasion, coroner Eric Armstrong heard that the besotted partner had been worried about Ms Gradon when he noticed a lack of activity on her social media, and he went round with his brother when they made the distressing discovery.

Miss Gradon and Mr Armstrong met in May 2018 and hit it off immediately, his inquest was told.

His mother said their relationship was “very intense and emotional”.

The inquest is being held by the same coroner at Howard House, North Shields.