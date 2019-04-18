North Korea has test-fired a “new-type tactical guided weapon”, its state media has announced.

The move could be an attempt to register the country’s displeasure with currently deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States without causing those coveted negotiations to collapse.

The country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, observed the firing by the Academy of Defence Science of the unspecified weapon on Wednesday, the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

Mr Kim was reported to have said that “the development of the weapon system serves as an event of very weighty significance in increasing the combat power of the People’s Army”.

A TV news show reports on North Korea’s test-fire of a ‘new-type tactical guided weapon’ (Lee Jin-man/AP)

The Associated Press could not independently verify North Korea’s claim, and it was not immediately clear what had been tested.

It is likely not, however, a banned ballistic missile test, which would jeopardise the diplomatic talks meant to provide the North with concessions in return for disarmament.

A South Korean analyst said that details in the North’s media report indicate it could have been a new type of cruise missile.

Another possible clue: one of the lower level officials mentioned in the North’s report on the test — Pak Jong Chon — is known as an artillery official.

The test comes during an apparent deadlock in nuclear disarmament talks after the failed summit in Hanoi between Mr Kim and President Donald Trump earlier this year.

Some in Seoul worry that the North will turn back to actions seen as provocative by outsiders as a way to force Washington to drop its hardline negotiating stance and grant the North’s demand for a removal of crushing international sanctions.

A string of increasingly powerful weapons tests in 2017 and Mr Trump’s response of “fire and fury” had many fearing war before the North shifted to diplomacy.

Mr Trump said last month that he “would be very disappointed if I saw testing”.

President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi earlier this year (Evan Vucci/AP)

As the diplomacy stalls, there have been fresh reports of new activity at a North Korean missile research centre and long-range rocket site where Pyongyang is believed to build missiles targeting the US mainland.

North Korean media said on Wednesday that Mr Kim guided a flight drill of combat pilots from an air force and anti-aircraft unit tasked with defending the capital Pyongyang from an attack.

During a speech at his rubber-stamp parliament last week, Mr Kim set the year’s end as a deadline for Washington to offer mutually acceptable terms for an agreement to salvage diplomacy.

The North’s report said the “tactical guided weapon” successfully tested in a “peculiar mode of guiding flight” and demonstrated the ability to deliver a “powerful warhead”.

The North said on Thursday that Mr Kim mounted an observation post to learn about and guide the test-fire of the weapon.

This is the first known time Mr Kim has observed the testing of a newly developed weapon system since last November, when North Korean media said he watched the successful test of an unspecified “newly developed ultramodern tactical weapon”.

Some observers have been expecting North Korea to orchestrate “low-level provocations”, such as artillery or short-range missile tests, to register its anger over the way nuclear negotiations were going.

The White House said it was aware of the report and had no comment. The Pentagon also said it was aware but had no information to provide at this point.

A US official familiar with monitoring operations said that neither US Strategic Command nor Norad (North American Aerospace Defence Command) observed any weapons test. That rules out tests that go high into the atmosphere, such as a ballistic missile, but does not rule out tests at lower altitudes.

After the animosity of 2017, last year saw a stunning turn to diplomacy, culminating in the first-ever summit between Washington and Pyongyang in Singapore, and then the Hanoi talks this year.

North Korea has suspended nuclear and long-range rocket tests, and the North and South Korean leaders have met three times.