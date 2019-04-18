Residents on the street where Trainspotting 2 star Bradley Welsh was shot dead have spoken of their shock.

The actor, who also appeared in an episode of Danny Dyer’s Deadliest Men, was killed in suspicious circumstances in Edinburgh on Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to Chester Street in the west end of the city at around 8pm and found a man with serious injuries. He died at the scene.

On Thursday morning, a long stretch of the street remained cordoned off, with the stairwell of a downstairs flat covered by a large yellow sheet.

A floral tribute has been laid near the scene of the shooting (Jane Barlow/PA)

A floral tribute wrapped in a green and white scarf – the colours of Hibs Football Club – lay at the edge of the cordon.

Residents who live within the police cordon are being checked in and out of the taped-off area, but they say officers have told them nothing about what happened.

A woman, who did not want to be named, was in her flat across the road from the incident when she heard a “massive bang”.

She added: “I was in the kitchen and heard a bang. I ran through to my boyfriend and said ‘what was that?’, because it sounded a little bit weird.

“Then there were loads of SWAT teams – the police were here super-quick.”

Lewis Starling, 25, said: “I just came home last night at about 8.40pm and the whole place was cordoned off.

Residents say they are having to be signed in and out of the police cordon (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I had to get permission to get back to my flat and after that more people just arrived and it’s just been locked down.

“It’s quite surprising, you don’t expect that around here.”

He added that the yellow tarpaulin covering the entrance to the flat was put out at “about midnight or 1am”.

Police said the death is being treated as suspicious and urged anyone with information to contact them.