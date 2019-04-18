Three environmental activists who are accused of obstructing the railway by gluing themselves to a DLR train as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests have been remanded in custody.

Cathy Eastburn, 51, Mark Ovland, 35, and Luke Watson, 29, appeared before magistrates on Thursday facing charges relating to a protest at Canary Wharf station on Wednesday morning.

The trio are thought to be the first people to be charged over the protests which have disrupted transport services across London and in towns and cities across the country.

Eastburn, in a grey sweatshirt with her blonde hair loose and Watson, wearing a black suit, are accused of climbing onto the carriage and glueing themselves to it, while Ovland, also in a grey sweatshirt, allegedly glued his hand to its side.

Climate activists on top of a DLR train at Canary Wharf station

All three indicated a not guilty plea to obstructing trains or carriages on the railway by an unlawful act contrary to Section 36 of the Malicious Damage Act 1861.

If convicted, they could face up to two years in prison.

Eastburn, of Gerards Close in Lambeth, south London, Ovland, of Keinton Mandeville, Somerton, Somerset, and Watson, from Manuden in Essex, were denied bail by District judge Julia Newton at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court.

One Extinction Rebellion member, who said he was a friend of Eastburn, sat in the public gallery in support.

He and three others put their hands to the glass in solidarity as the defendants left the dock, and Eastburn raised her hand in acknowledgment.

The defendants will next appear at Blackfriars Crown Court on May 16.