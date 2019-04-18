Police have launched a murder inquiry after Trainspotting 2 actor Bradley Welsh was shot dead in Edinburgh.

Officers were called to the scene in Chester Street at around 8pm on Wednesday after receiving “multiple reports” that a firearm had been discharged.

A man was found lying seriously injured on a common staircase and he died at the scene.

Police said formal identification has still to take place but the victim is believed to be Welsh, 48, who lived nearby.

Floral tributes have been placed at the scene (Jane Barlow/PA)

Trainspotting 2 author Irvine Welsh is among those who have paid tribute to the actor, describing him as his “amazing” friend.

Police said the death is being treated as murder, with early investigations suggesting it was an isolated attack.

Detective Superintendent Allan Burton said: “At this time our deepest sympathies are with this man’s family and a significant inquiry is now under way to trace everyone who was involved in the murder.

“I would ask that anyone who was within Chester Street or the west end of Edinburgh on Wednesday evening, and who saw anyone, or anything suspicious, to contact the police immediately.

“Part of this investigation will focus on obtaining CCTV from nearby homes and businesses and we would also urge any motorists who were in the area and may have relevant dash-cam footage to share this with us.

“Murders remain extremely rare in the capital, and such incidents where a firearm are used are even more uncommon.

“However, we wish to reassure the public that considerable resources are being dedicated to this inquiry and we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness.”

Bradley John Welsh, my heart is broken. Goodbye my amazing and beautiful friend. Thanks for making me a better person and helping me to see the world in a kinder and wiser way. 💚 pic.twitter.com/3duKqBxvxO — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) April 18, 2019

Welsh starred alongside Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle in T2 Trainspotting, playing gangland figure Mr Doyle. He also appeared in an episode of Danny Dyer’s Deadliest Men in 2008.

On Thursday morning, a long stretch of the street remained cordoned off, with the stairwell of a downstairs flat covered by a large yellow sheet.

Floral tributes have been placed at the scene.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said she was in her flat across the road from the incident when she heard a “massive bang.”

She added: “I was in the kitchen and heard a bang. I ran through to my boyfriend and said ‘what was that?’, because it sounded a little bit weird.

“The police were here super-quick.”

Flowers and tributes for Bradley Welsh have been laid by family members and fellow Hibernian fans after the suspected shooting of the boxer and Trainspotting 2 actor in Edinburgh: pic.twitter.com/gNFEUoowhy — Tom Eden (@TomEden11) April 18, 2019

Welsh was involved in charity projects in Edinburgh, including helping young people to stay away from a life of crime through his Holyrood Boxing Gym.

He was reportedly a former British ABA Lightweight boxing champion.

Fraser Walker, chief operating officer of Boxing Scotland, said: “The Boxing Scotland family is extremely shocked and saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Bradley.

“He was one of a kind and will be sadly missed.

“Our thoughts and sympathy go out to Bradley’s family at this extremely difficult time.”