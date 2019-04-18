An ATM has been stolen from a bank branch by a gang who used a car to pull it from the building.

The group of men arrived at the Virgin Money Bank on Castle Street, Edinburgh, at around 3.30am on Thursday in a stolen grey Audi Q5.

They broke in through a window at the front of the building and used the car to pull the ATM out.

The men escaped with the contents of the machine, driving off in the direction of George Street.

THEFT OF ATM FROM BANK #CastleSt We're appealing for witnesses after a stolen Audi Q5 estate vehicle was used to steal an ATM from within the Virgin Money Bank at around 3.30am today (18 April). Officers believe 3 or 4 men are involved. Read more at: https://t.co/KOyWkLWZJl pic.twitter.com/WF736wUih1 — Edinburgh Police South East (@EdinPolSE) April 18, 2019

Police are still working to establish how much money was in the ATM, and have appealed for information about the incident.

The Audi, with the registration number SK68 NLN, was stolen from an address in the Craigleith area of the city on Tuesday April 9.

Police Sergeant David Simpson said: “We believe at least three, possibly four men arrived at the premises in the stolen Audi vehicle which was then used to commit the theft.

“We are eager to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle and these men immediately prior to the incident, or has seen the vehicle since the early hours of this morning, to get in touch.

“The vehicle was stolen on April 9 and we’re eager to hear from anyone who may have seen it in the city or surrounding areas since this time.

“Equally anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that can help identify and trace those involved, is asked to contact officers as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0330 of April 18, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.