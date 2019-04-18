1. Which social network has banned far-right groups including the British National Party (BNP) and the English Defence League (EDL)?

2. What type of fish are believed to have been found dead in a Yorkshire fishing lake?

3. Which reality TV star and presenter will be joining Zoe Ball as a co-host on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two?

4. Who said of climate change: “It may sound frightening but the scientific evidence is that if we have not taken dramatic action within the next decade we could face irreversible damage of the natural world, and the collapse of our societies”?

Answers: 1. Facebook 2. Piranhas 3. Rylan Clark-Neal 4. Sir David Attenborough