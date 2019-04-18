A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a fence in East Ayrshire.

The incident occurred as the 53-year-old was travelling on the A713 south of Mossdale Farm near Dalmellington, at around 5pm on Wednesday.

He was taken by ambulance to Ayr Hospital following the incident, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have appealed for information regarding the incident and have urged any motorists who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

Sergeant Andy Johnston said: “The motorcyclist passed a black Mercedes Sprinter travelling southbound just prior to the collision and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists who observed a black motorcycle travelling on the A713 prior to the incident to get in touch.

“Drivers with dash-cams are also asked to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.”