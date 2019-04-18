A British couple killed in a buggy accident on the Greek island of Santorini have been named as teachers Milly and Toby Savill.

The couple, from Vauxhall, in south London, had been driving the vehicle on the Profitis Ilias mountain when it fell into a 200-metre ravine on Sunday afternoon, local media reported.

The peak is the highest point on the Greek island, which is popular with British holidaymakers.

Mrs Savill’s father Steve Coulson, the vicar of St Mark’s Kennington Church in south London, paid tribute to the couple on Thursday.

He said: “Milly and Toby were married in 2017 and were utterly devoted to one another.

“Their families are so proud of them, and although devastated, we are comforted by having shared so many wonderful times of love and joy together.

“Toby and Milly were passionate about their Christian faith, and we are being sustained by the same sure hope of Easter Resurrection.”

Mr Savill, 26, taught history at Ark Evelyn Grace Academy in Brixton.

Principal Tim Dainty said: “Everyone here at Evelyn Grace Academy is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Toby Savill and his wife, Milly.

“Understandably, this news has come as a real shock to us all and so we will be working with counsellors to support those staff and students who require it at this difficult time.”

He added: “Toby joined our school in September 2018 as a newly qualified teacher of history and quickly established himself as a very dedicated and passionate educator.

“His enthusiasm was infectious. He had a very strong relationship with his students and was extremely well-respected by his fellow staff members.

“He will be greatly missed by one and all.”

Mrs Savill, 25, taught at St Anne’s Catholic primary school in Vauxhall.

Head teacher Catherine Davis said: “Mrs Savill was a dearly, much loved teacher and member of staff at St Anne’s.”

She added: “Such young lives cut short when so young can’t be understood, apart from maybe the belief that Milly and Toby’s share of god’s work had, in his eyes, been completed and he was ready to welcome them into his kingdom.”

Santorini is in the south of the Aegean Sea, south east of the Greek capital Athens.

A spokesman at the Greek fire service’s headquarters in Athens said firefighters were called to the incident at 2.27pm on Sunday.

Eight firefighters and two vehicles attended the scene, with the fire service response finishing at 2.36am on Monday.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said: “Our staff are assisting the families of two British people who have died on the island of Santorini, and are in contact with the Greek authorities.”